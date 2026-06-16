FIFA Men's World Cup
Boston Bars See ‘Triple St. Patrick’s Day’ Demand From Scotland and Norway Fans
FIFA Men's World Cup

Boston Bars See ‘Triple St. Patrick’s Day’ Demand From Scotland and Norway Fans

Updated Jun. 16, 2026 11:39 p.m. ET

First it was Scotland, and now it’s Norway. Bars and liquor stores in Boston say the current World Cup demand is 'triple St. Patrick’s Day,' as waves of international soccer fans completely take over the city's legendary pub scene.

Scotland defeated Haiti 1-0 on Friday night to open the weekend and the celebration started well before the match kicked off.

Scottish fans gathered in downtown Boston and reportedly cleared out bars and liquor stores of beer, seltzers, and ciders, including Corona, Budweiser, Coors, and Tennent’s Lager, Scotland’s most popular beer, per the Boston Globe.

The fan base has completely taken over Boston and repaid the city’s hospitality with nearly $30,000 in charitable donations and frequent visits to local businesses. Not only did Scotland win its opening match, but its supporters have embraced the city, treating Boston as their own.

Norway is experiencing a similar impact following its 4-1 victory over Iraq on Tuesday afternoon. The fan base flooded the streets of Boston before the match, parading with bright red national flags and packing local bars. 

The Tartan Army even found a way to completely take over Fenway Park when the Red Sox played the Texas Rangers on Sunday night.

Norway faithful also went viral for performing their signature "Viking Row" celebration across major city landmarks. If anything, Norway supporters have embraced the moment and made the city feel like their own.

The atmosphere has turned parts of the city into a vibrant festival-like scene ahead of kickoff.

The impact that supporters of both Scotland and Norway have had on the city of Boston has been remarkable. It also goes to show the broader economic influence of global soccer and how major international tournaments can have a meaningful impact in the United States.

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