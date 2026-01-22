MLS Extends 2026 Transfer Windows, Unveils Sweeping Roster Rule Changes

Major League Soccer has announced updated transfer window dates for the 2026 season, highlighting a significant shift aimed at improving roster-building flexibility across the league. The Primary Transfer Window will open on Jan. 26 and run through March 26, while the Secondary Transfer Window will begin on July 13 and close on Sept. 2.

Extended summer window

For the first time in nearly 20 years — excluding the COVID-adjusted 2020 campaign — the summer window will extend into September. This change allows MLS clubs to operate in sync with top international leagues, creating greater opportunities to acquire high-level talent during the final stretch of the season and the push toward the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs.

MLS also confirmed that FIFA has approved a special request allowing the league’s three Canadian teams — CF Montréal, Toronto FC, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC — to follow U.S. Soccer registration periods instead of those set by Canada Soccer, ensuring consistency across the league.

Alignment with global leagues

The league highlighted the impact of recent transfer windows, noting that high-profile players such as Son Heung-min (LAFC), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami CF), and Thomas Muller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) joined MLS during the 2025 Secondary Transfer Window. During that period, clubs signed 10 Designated Players from abroad and added 12 players through the U22 Initiative.

In addition to transfer window updates, MLS released key administrative dates for 2026, including Roster Compliance on Feb. 20 and the Roster Freeze on Oct. 9.

Roster rules updated

MLS also implemented several amendments to its Roster Rules and Regulations, effective immediately. These changes include removing limits on cash-for-player trades and intraleague loans, eliminating age restrictions on loans, adjusting domestic player designation rules, and adding new flexibility for traded international roster slots. The league also introduced new provisions for Designated Players acquired midseason and expanded eligibility for Supplemental Roster Slot 31.

Together, these changes represent one of the most flexible roster-building frameworks MLS has implemented, signaling the league’s continued push to compete more aggressively in the global transfer market.

Full roster regulations updates

Full roster regulations updates