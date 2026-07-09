FIFA Men's World Cup
France’s Michael Olise Breaks All-Time Record For Assists In Single World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup

France’s Michael Olise Breaks All-Time Record For Assists In Single World Cup

Updated Jul. 18, 2026 7:18 p.m. ET

France attacking midfielder Michael Olise set the record for the most assists at a men's FIFA World Cup on Saturday, when he and Kylian Mbappé combined for a perfect one-two combination in the 67th minute of the 2026 World Cup bronze medal match against England. The assist was Olise's seventh at the 2026 World Cup, which broke Pelé's record from the 1970 World Cup. 

Olise's performance at the 2026 World Cup has been worthy of the Golden Ball. He played a huge part in helping France striker Kylian Mbappé reach the top of the leaderboard for the all-time World Cup goalscorer with 22. 

The one downside for Olise has been his finishing in front of goal. Olise attempted 20 shots on goal and didn't score once at the 2026 World Cup. France could have used that goalscoring boost in its 2-0 defeat to Spain in the semifinal. 

France scored four times in the third-place match, but Olise missed three clear chances, in a 6-4 loss to England. 

Olise's lack of goalscoring isn't what he'll be remembered for at the 2026 World Cup. Instead, it will be the sublime service he provided throughout the tournament as he set a record that could stand the test of time. 

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why Steve Cherundolo And The 2028 Olympics Matter For USA's Future

Why Steve Cherundolo And The 2028 Olympics Matter For USA's Future

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Spain vs. Argentina Watch Spain vs. ArgentinaWatch France vs. England Watch France vs. England
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes