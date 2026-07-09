France’s Michael Olise Breaks All-Time Record For Assists In Single World Cup
France attacking midfielder Michael Olise set the record for the most assists at a men's FIFA World Cup on Saturday, when he and Kylian Mbappé combined for a perfect one-two combination in the 67th minute of the 2026 World Cup bronze medal match against England. The assist was Olise's seventh at the 2026 World Cup, which broke Pelé's record from the 1970 World Cup.
Olise's performance at the 2026 World Cup has been worthy of the Golden Ball. He played a huge part in helping France striker Kylian Mbappé reach the top of the leaderboard for the all-time World Cup goalscorer with 22.
The one downside for Olise has been his finishing in front of goal. Olise attempted 20 shots on goal and didn't score once at the 2026 World Cup. France could have used that goalscoring boost in its 2-0 defeat to Spain in the semifinal.
France scored four times in the third-place match, but Olise missed three clear chances, in a 6-4 loss to England.
Olise's lack of goalscoring isn't what he'll be remembered for at the 2026 World Cup. Instead, it will be the sublime service he provided throughout the tournament as he set a record that could stand the test of time.
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