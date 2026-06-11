Mexico vs. South Africa World Cup Opener Makes History With Three Red Cards

Thursday's 2026 World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa made history with three players seeing red cards and being sent off.

Neither team finished Mexico's 2-0 win over South Africa with 11 players on the field. South Africa had two players sent off in its 2-0 loss to Mexico at Mexico City Stadium, joining Cameroon in 1990 as the only nations to have multiple players receive red cards in a World Cup opener. Surprisingly, Cameroon won that game 1-0 over defending champions Argentina.

Thursday's match is the first World Cup game since 2006 to see three or more red cards. Back in 2006 was the infamous Portugal vs. Netherlands game in the Round of 16. In that match, infamously known as the "Battle of Nuremberg," four red cards and 16 yellow cards were awarded. Portugal won 1–0 thanks to a first-half goal from midfielder Maniche.

Only six red cards have ever been awarded in an opening World Cup match, and five of them have come in two matches; the other came in 1938 (Germany's Hans Pesser).

South Africa went behind early as Mexico winger Julián Quiñones capitalized on a mistake by midfielder Sphephelo Sithole to score the first goal of the tournament in the ninth minute. That was just the start of Sithole's bad day.

In the 49th minute, Mexico midfielder Brian Gutierrez was through on goal when he was taken down by Sithole from behind. Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio was quick to award Sithole a straight red card. Eighteen minutes later, Mexico striker Raul Jimenez doubled the host country's lead with a free header.

Mexico vs South Africa Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

South Africa's day went from bad to worse in the 84th minute, when substitute Themba Zwane was sent off. Sampaio went to the VAR screen and judged that Zwane had struck Mexico winger Roberto Alvarado.

Mexico did not escape the match unscathed, though. Captain César Montes was given a straight red card for a hard tackle on South Africa right back Khuliso Mudau, who was charging down the right wing into the 18-yard box.