MLS
Mexico, LAFC star Carlos Vela's home destroyed by LA wildfires
MLS

Mexico, LAFC star Carlos Vela's home destroyed by LA wildfires

Published Jan. 9, 2025 7:17 p.m. ET

Los Angeles FC and Mexico men's national team player Carlos Vela had his home destroyed by the Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles, his wife Saioa Cañibano announced in an Instagram story on Thursday.

"Our beautiful Malibu home burned down yesterday," the story read. "We are still in shock with everything that's happening."

"It's very sad and scary to see everything burning. To all the messages of concern that are being sent to us, we are safe. Sending much love to all those affected and hopefully they will soon manage to put out the fire."

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick also lost his home to the Palisades fire, according to multiple reports. The Lakers' home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday was postponed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vela, 35, moved to Los Angeles from Spain ahead of the 2018 MLS season. He played for LAFC from 2018 to 2023 and won the MLS Cup once (2022) and the Supporters Shield twice (2019 and 2022). He re-joined the team in September. LAFC declined Vela's player option for the 2025 season.

Vela last played for Mexico's men's national team in 2018.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from MLS Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Lionel Messi didn't deserve the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Lionel Messi didn't deserve the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes