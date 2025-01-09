MLS Mexico, LAFC star Carlos Vela's home destroyed by LA wildfires Published Jan. 9, 2025 7:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Los Angeles FC and Mexico men's national team player Carlos Vela had his home destroyed by the Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles, his wife Saioa Cañibano announced in an Instagram story on Thursday.

"Our beautiful Malibu home burned down yesterday," the story read. "We are still in shock with everything that's happening."

"It's very sad and scary to see everything burning. To all the messages of concern that are being sent to us, we are safe. Sending much love to all those affected and hopefully they will soon manage to put out the fire."

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick also lost his home to the Palisades fire, according to multiple reports. The Lakers' home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday was postponed.

Vela, 35, moved to Los Angeles from Spain ahead of the 2018 MLS season. He played for LAFC from 2018 to 2023 and won the MLS Cup once (2022) and the Supporters Shield twice (2019 and 2022). He re-joined the team in September. LAFC declined Vela's player option for the 2025 season.

Vela last played for Mexico's men's national team in 2018.

