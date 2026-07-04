Two Massive Fan Bases And A Cathedral: Mexico-England Can Become World Cup Lore

In the history of the men’s World Cup, in every tournament, there is always at least one fixture that you return to in order to capture the essence of that particular edition. It’s a match stapled in your psyche because it delivered everything that you expected, not just from a footballing perspective, but from a cultural one too.

It’s a matchup of two nations coming together and delivering a majestic spectacle of football and in the end, you forever remember the host nation because it played the role of narrator to one of the best matches you have ever witnessed.

I can think of a few. The final from 2022 in Qatar, for example, between Argentina and France. Or Brazil’s 3-2 win over the Netherlands in the 1994 quarterfinal encounter or the semifinal between Italy and West Germany in the 1970 World Cup, which was the first time Mexico hosted the tournament.

Again and again, we return to these matches because they become important memories that enhance the notion that this is indeed the greatest sport and the greatest tournament and nothing comes close.

I think England’s match against Mexico in Mexico City will be one of them.



The prelude to the match has already given us drama. The discussion about the effects of the city's altitude. The hotel choice for England's squad in order to minimize potential disruption. Reports about how weather could disrupt or change the kick-off time.

These teams have something in common (aside from a penchant for serving beans for breakfast). Both are among the most followed teams anywhere in the world, but whose rich history in the sport hasn't quite measured that reach.

But that’s where the similarity may end, because this match – out of any so far – will be the biggest spectacle at this World Cup. And there are so many reasons why.

Let’s begin with the host. Mexico, under Javier "Vasco" Aguirre, has been a revelation and one of the best teams at the tournament. So far, it has won every match leading up to this point without conceding a single goal and with the likes of Julián Quiñones (three goals, one assist) and a determined Raúl Jiménez (two goals), El Tri can hurt anyone at any moment. This, however, is a team that fully represents the concept of togetherness. It is brave, cohesive and extremely difficult to break.

The other component is the stadium itself, as it brings joy and a sense of energetic momentum for the host and ghosts of the past for the visitor. I’ll get to that in a moment.

But first, think about this. In 10 World Cup matches, Mexico has never lost at this iconic ground and only twice has it suffered defeat in international competition in 89 fixtures. The crowd is the most intense audience out of any we will see at this World Cup. The experience of players who have dealt with this before often tell me that it is the equivalent of being lost in an ocean of noise, where the chanting and screaming and the roaring is so loud, not only can you not communicate with your teammates. You can’t even hear yourself think.

The crowd has been a powerful force for Mexico at the World Cup. (Photo by Cesar Gomez/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Whenever England has the ball, it will require complete focus because the booing and whistling will be overwhelming.

There are literally vibrations inside the stadium due to the stomping and as fans sing "Cielito Lindo" and "Olé, Olé, Olé," you can’t feel anything but an overwhelming sense of domination by one collective voice.

I know England very well. It is a part of my heart. I was accidentally born there to my Peruvian parents (a story for another day) and grew up there after leaving Perú in the early 90s. My youth is because of England. I have many English family members and loved ones and still go back year after year. I cover the Premier League and know English football culture very well.

I can tell any English fan that this will be the most hostile and loudest atmosphere the Three Lions have ever faced and my hope for Thomas Tuchel is that most of this preparation is psychological, not physical. There is also the memory of the past, as this was the venue for one of the most controversial moments in World Cup history — Diego Maradona’s "Hand of God" secured Argentina’s win over England in the quarterfinal of the 1986 World Cup.

England has not been back to Mexico City since then. Until now.

The altitude remains the most talked-about factor and rightly so. At about 7,220 to 7,352 feet above sea level, the need for oxygen becomes more urgent as it drops 20% per breath, so for athletes, running and finding your energy is harder.

England players training in Mexico City. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)

Remember how I am Peruvian? Growing up, I would go to Cusco (the Inca capital and where my father was born) every year and that’s at 11,152 feet, which is significantly higher, but the point remains. It’s the same reason why Bolivia plays its World Cup qualifiers in El Alto (13,615 feet) because it’s a sizable advantage.

Now, Mexico City is much lower, but the effects will be present, so England’s strategy needs to be drawn up in accordance to the altitude. There is no room for maybe or maybe not. It must. Tuchel’s priority must be to keep the ball and not chase it, otherwise, this could become an even bigger mountain to climb. This is also where hydration breaks are key.

England’s quest to win the World Cup for the first time since 1966 has now arrived at the ultimate challenge: to beat a confident, strong, assured Mexico at their home. In front of their people. With the skies against them.

Mexico’s quest is to continue on this historic run and to achieve something that has not been done since 1986 and 1970, which is to reach the quarterfinal stage of the World Cup.

The venue is set. A wonderful city is ready to create an enormous atmosphere. All that is left is for Sunday evening to arrive, and for the gods of nature to leave us alone with their thunderstorm warnings.

We won’t need them. Because the actual thunderstorm will be inside the stadium, created by 80,000 people. And the would-be legends who'll step on the pitch of one of the game's cathedrals.