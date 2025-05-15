Argentina
Messi back in Argentina ahead of World Cup qualifiers
Argentina

Messi back in Argentina ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Updated May. 15, 2025 1:43 p.m. ET

Argentina will have captain Lionel Messi back for its World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia, the national team announced Thursday.

The 37-year-old Inter Miami star missed the March doubleheader because of an adductor injury but the team still clinched qualification for next year's tournament by beating Uruguay and Brazil.

Defending champion Argentina will visit struggling Chile on June 5 and then will host sixth-place Colombia in Buenos Aires on June 10.

Messi will then return to the United States to play in the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup, when Inter Miami plays Egyptian team Al Ahly on June 14 in Miami.

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho, who had been omitted from previous games for tactical reasons, was also included in Argentina's 28-man squad called by coach Lionel Scaloni.

For the first match, Scaloni will be without defender Nicolas Otamendi and midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Leandro Paredes, who are suspended. All three are in the squad.

The injured Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Montiel are among the notable absences, while defenders Marcos Acuna and German Pezzella were also left out by the Argentine coach.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

