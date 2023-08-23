United States
Megan Rapinoe on missing penalty at World Cup: 'I would take that one again'
United States

Megan Rapinoe on missing penalty at World Cup: 'I would take that one again'

Updated Aug. 23, 2023 9:04 p.m. ET

The stage was set for Megan Rapinoe to have another iconic World Cup moment for the United States women's national team. With the U.S. up 3-2 in its penalty shootout with Sweden in the round of 16, Rapinoe stepped up to the penalty spot with an opportunity to put her team in a great position, and she had all the confidence that it was going to happen.

"I'm going to score," Rapinoe said of her mindset when asked by The Atlantic.

But she didn't. Rapinoe's shot went over the crossbar and into the stands behind the goal. And all she could do in the moment was laugh — not because it was funny, but because it was a scenario she had imagined before.

"Honestly, something that has made me so successful in penalty kicks for so long is the acceptance and the realization that I will miss them," Rapinoe said. "I miss them in training regularly. I’ve been lucky not to miss a lot in actual competition, but eventually, that can happen. But I love taking them. I would take them all the time. I would take that one again. I would pick me to take them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For a long time, I have thought about missing one in a really big moment. What are you going to do? The only other thing you could do is to not take one. I’m not going to do that. I would rather step up and be in that moment."

Rapinoe might have another chance to take a big penalty at the club level with OL Reign, but her days of taking game-deciding penalties at the international level are over, as the 38-year-old announced in June that she will retire from soccer at the end of the NWSL season.

Rapinoe ended her World Cup career with nine goals, three gold medals and a silver medal. At the 2019 World Cup, she won the Golden Boot after scoring six goals.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Biggest upsets of the tournament | FOX Soccer

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Biggest upsets of the tournament | FOX Soccer
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Megan Rapinoe
United States
FIFA Women's World Cup
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: ACC progressing toward westward expansion with Stanford, Cal, SMU potential targets, source says

ACC progressing toward westward expansion with Stanford, Cal, SMU potential targets, source says

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes