SheBelieves Cup: USA Blanks Argentina On Goals By Lindsey Heaps, Jaedyn Shaw

Published Mar. 1, 2026 8:47 p.m. ET

Lindsey Heaps had a goal and an assist, and Jaedyn Shaw also scored to propel the United States to a sixth straight shutout victory, 2-0 over Argentina in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday.

The U.S. has outscored opponents 27-1 over its past seven games. Coach Emma Hayes’ squad hasn’t lost since falling 2-1 to Portugal in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 23.

Heaps scored from the top of the box in the 19th minute. Emma Sears worked the ball out of the left corner and into the box, then passed to a wide-open Heaps, who converted with her left foot. It was her 39th international goal, the most on the current U.S. roster.

Shaw found the back of the net from the top left corner of the box. Her right-footed shot curved toward the left post and into the net for her 10th international goal.

After Shaw scored, Lilly Reale was treated for a right leg injury and replaced by Emily Fox.

During stoppage time, Argentina's Milagros Martin was assessed a yellow card for shoving Trinity Rodman in the back.

The U.S. dominated possession, holding the ball 67.7% of the time. The Americans had three shots on target, while Argentina had just one on target against U.S. goalkeeper Claudia Dickey.

The SheBelieves Cup — a four-team round-robin that also includes Canada and Colombia — moves to Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday, when the Americans will take on Canada. The Canadians beat Colombia 4-1 earlier Sunday.

