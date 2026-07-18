Mbappé Breaks World Cup Scoring Record, But He'd Rather Play In World Cup Final

Kylian Mbappé has solidified his place in soccer history by becoming the top scorer in World Cup history, moving ahead of Lionel Messi just one day before the final between Argentina and Spain.

However, the French superstar made it clear that individual milestones offer little comfort when compared to missing out on the ultimate team prize.

"The World Cup, it elevates you to certain levels… I would have preferred not to be the top scorer in history and play the match tomorrow," Mbappe stated. "Today that's not the first thing on my mind."

When asked about his emotions regarding the historic achievement and his personal goals, Mbappé deflected the praise toward the upcoming final. He acknowledged Messi's consistency on the grandest stage while expressing his own frustration at watching the championship match from the sidelines.

"No I said it, Leo he scores all the time," Mbappe said. "Tomorrow, he will score for sure, I just try to help my team every time to score, it's certain that when you score so many goals."

While the milestone cements his status among the greatest to ever play the game, Mbappé admitted that the timing of the record diminishes its immediate value.

For a player who consistently performed at the highest level for France and led the nation to the previous two World Cup finals and winning one, standing on the outside this time is an unusual site.

While Mbappé's scoring record could be a mainstay in the soccer history books should he get the chance to add to it again in four years, for now his focus remains on the missed opportunity to play for another title.