United States Mauricio Pochettino's subtle tweaks make a big difference in his USMNT debut Updated Oct. 13, 2024 11:02 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

AUSTIN, Texas — Throughout Mauricio Pochettino's first month or so in charge of the U.S. men's national team, he's talked repeatedly about what he sees as his most important mandate.

No, not just winning, though Pochettino enjoyed a triumphant debut on Saturday as the Americans snapped a four-game run without a victory by beating Panama 2-0 in Saturday's friendly here.

"We are here," the former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham manager said again afterward, "To help the players."

ADVERTISEMENT

It's an important distinction, and not mutually exclusive from the reason he was hired: to ensure the Americans don't squander their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to capture the country's imagination with a successful 2026 World Cup on home soil.

Pochettino didn't drastically alter the Americans' lineup for his first match. Six players who participated in the shocking Copa América group stage loss to this same Panamanian team in June started on Saturday. Six more were unavailable because of injury, including midfielder Weston McKennie, who Pochettino said could be available to play a role in Tuesday's contest in Mexico against blood rivals El Tri.

"I didn't feel [there were] too, too many changes" from previous U.S. squads, Panama manager Thomas Christiansen said. "He will need time to adapt his ideas to the team."

Pochettino has insisted since taking the job that the Americans have the talent to make a deep run in 2026. But to succeed on the biggest stage in sports two years from now, members of the USMNT must first develop an iron-clad belief in themselves. It's Pochettino's job to instill that swagger in them — a process that Saturday's result suggests has already begun.

Take the game-winning goal that Yunus Musah scored against Los Canaleros early in the second half.

The 21-year-old midfielder's talent has been undeniable since he broke into the U.S. four years ago. Musah went on to start at the 2022 World Cup as a teenager. But the AC Milan man has been in and out of the lineup for his club this season, and Pochettino could sense some hesitation in the player.

So, rather than put Musah in his usual spot in the center of the field, Pochettino decided to deploy Musah on the right wing — the position he played when he broke through with Spanish club Valencia in 2020 — because it would absolve him of certain responsibilities and allow him to play more freely.

It worked like a charm.

"I think that was a good decision," Pochettino said. "It's fantastic for him, fantastic for the team, and now maybe [he will] start to perform and behave a different way, full of confidence."

"It's more of a position where you're supposed to be that guy that takes the risks, you're supposed to be that guy that takes on a man and creates [scoring] chances," Musah said of his usual central midfield role. "So ultimately, when the coach tells you to play free, then it gives you even more of a chance to do those things."

It's one of many subtle tweaks Pochettino made to the USMNT during his maiden training camp.

"Different ideas, different tactics, different formation, different culture, but also the same culture," said keeper Matt Turner, who received a similar vote of confidence from the coach and rewarded it handsomely by making two point-blank second half shots to preserve the shutout.

"We have a lot of guys that have been around for a while now," Turner said. "It's guys that have, you know, been there before."

Unlike at the club level, international coaches don't have the luxury of filling holes twice a year via the transfer market. The personnel is basically the same for Pochettino as it was under predecessor Gregg Berhalter. But part of the reason Pochettino was recruited was his track record of developing players and teams.

Those skills were on full display in the new coach's first game. That's not to say the victory was secondary.

"It's been a while since we've won a game and had a clean sheet, so, yeah, it's nice to set off this era with with a win," Turner said. "Winning is something that you learn.

"The gaps between national teams is getting smaller and smaller," Turner continued. "More players are playing at higher levels all over the world. So the margins for winning games in tournaments, just in general, is slimmer. So we need to take care of all the little details."

One match into Pochettino's tenure, so far so good.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports. A former staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports, he has covered U.S. men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

share