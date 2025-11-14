Malta vs Poland: How to Watch, WCQ Qualifying Preview

Malta and Poland face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Malta vs Poland and odds.

How to Watch Malta vs Poland

Malta vs Poland Odds

Poland is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Malta

10/12: vs Bosnia (Loss, 4–1)

10/9: vs Netherlands (Loss, 4–0)

9/9: vs San Marino (Win, 3–1)

9/4: vs Lithuania (Draw, 1–1)

6/10: at Netherlands (Loss, 8–0)

Poland

10/12: at Lithuania (Win, 2–0)

10/9: vs New Zealand (Win, 1–0)

9/7: vs Finland (Win, 3–1)

9/4: at Netherlands (Draw, 1–1)

6/10: at Finland (Loss, 2–1)

World Cup 2026

