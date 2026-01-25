Mexico's Santiago Giménez: El Tri Can Make History At 2026 World Cup

AC Milan striker Santiago Giménez believes Mexico can defy expectations and lift the World Cup in 2026. Motivated by missing out on Qatar 2022, Giménez embraces his role as a dreamer and leader, convinced that belief, unity, and attacking partnerships - including a potential duo with Raúl Jiménez - can push El Tri toward a historic summer on home soil.

World Cup belief

The AC Milan striker believes Mexico has what it takes to shock the world and lift the FIFA World Cup in 2026, a tournament that will be played on home soil and one he sees as deeply personal after missing out on Qatar 2022.

"I believe we will make history," Giménez said in an interview with ESPN. "As I said before, I’m a big dreamer. I want to be a world champion with Mexico."

For Giménez, belief is not naïve optimism but a necessary starting point. He insists that dreaming costs nothing, but turning it into reality requires collective conviction.

"Of course I can see it happening," he said. "Believing doesn’t cost anything, and neither does dreaming. Now we have to put it into practice and spread that belief to everyone who joins us, because 130 million Mexicans together are strong."

Raul partnership vision

The 24-year-old forward also addressed the possibility of forming an attacking partnership with Jiménez, a duo that could become one of Mexico’s most dangerous weapons heading into the tournament.

"I think we’re two strikers who have done very well in Europe, and I believe we make a great partnership," Giménez explained. "We know each other really well, and whenever we’ve played together, we’ve performed at a high level."

Beyond the tactical fit, Giménez highlighted the chemistry and friendship he’s developed with the Fulham striker through their time with the national team.

"He’s a great friend," he added. "Sharing moments with him in the national team brought us closer. We even text each other on WhatsApp sometimes. And honestly, I do feel that when opponents see both of us on the field, something happens - defenses react differently."

Motivation from Qatar

The 2026 World Cup also represents unfinished business for Giménez, who was left out of Mexico’s final squad for Qatar 2022 under then-coach Gerardo Martino, despite being close to making the cut.

"That experience left a thorn in me," he admitted. "I’ve dreamed of playing in a World Cup since I was a kid. Being so close last time and not going made that desire even stronger."

The thought of the tournament still keeps him awake at night.

"There are nights when you start thinking and thinking, and you can’t sleep," Giménez said. "That happens to me a lot when I think about the World Cup. I already see myself there, in the opening match, with all the people, at the Azteca. That image doesn’t let me sleep because I just want it to be there already."

What comes next for the Mexico National Team?

Mexico are coming off a 1–0 win over Panama in a friendly match played exclusively with Liga MX players. This Sunday, they will face Bolivia as part of a preparation tour requested by manager Javier Aguirre, aimed at evaluating domestic-based players and getting a closer look at Central and South American opponents.