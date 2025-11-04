Two Goals and a Red Card: Luis Díaz Had a Day in Bayern-PSG Champions League Game

Luis Díaz scored twice for Bayern Munich against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday and was then sent off moments before halftime for a reckless foul on Achraf Hakimi.

The red card didn't affect the result as Bayern won 2-1 to make it 16 straight wins this season and hand defending champion PSG its first defeat in four group games so far.

Hakimi was in tears as he was comforted by teammates before being helped off the field at Parc des Princes. Díaz made a wild lunge from behind and Hakimi's left leg appeared to be momentarily trapped before he fell.

Díaz was shown a yellow card but referee Maurizio Mariani upgraded it to a red following a video review.

Hakimi was the second PSG player to be substituted in the first half after Ousmane Dembele left in the 25th minute, having only recently come back from a right thigh injury.

The former Liverpool player Diaz had stood out for his movement and finishing before his wild tackle.

Díaz finished from close range in the fourth minute after goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier saved Michael Olise’s shot.

The goal came following a rapid Bayern counterattack which stemmed from Dembélé losing the ball in midfield and Serge Gnabry feeding Olise with a quick pass to send him racing into the penalty area.

Díaz scored for the second straight game after netting in the 4-0 out of Club Brugge.

The Colombia international added another goal in the 32nd with a crisp shot from close range following poor defending from PSG captain Marquinhos, who clumsily lost the ball on the edge of the penalty area after failing to spot Díaz lurking behind him.

Díaz ran through and fired the ball past goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier and into the left corner.

Midfielder Joao Neves scored for PSG in the 74th when he slid to guide in Kang-in Lee’s whipped cross from the right.

Veteran Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made a smart save from Warren Zaire-Emery moments later.

Reporting by The Associated Press.