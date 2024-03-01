English Premier League
Liverpool targets next week for Mohamed Salah's return from injury
Mar. 1, 2024

Mohamed Salah will miss another game because of an injury as Liverpool targets the forward's return for next week, when they play a Europa League game in Prague before hosting Manchester City in a Premier League showdown.

Salah injured his hamstring while on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations in January and has only played one full half since then — in a 4-1 win over Brentford on Feb. 21.

Liverpool hasn't specified if the current problem is Salah's hamstring, but he's been ruled out of the Premier League leader's game at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

"I don't think Mo is too far off but he will not feature tomorrow," manager Jurgen Klopp said Friday. "I think next week at any point it's possible. He's on the way back definitely but not there yet."

Forward Darwin Nunez and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai are expected to be available against Forest after missing time with injuries.

Liverpool leads defending champion City by one point. Third-place Arsenal is two points off the lead.

Klopp's team will play at Sparta Prague for the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 next Thursday before it hosts City three days later.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

