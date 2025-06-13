English Premier League Liverpool to pay record $157 million fee for Florian Wirtz, per reports Published Jun. 13, 2025 10:40 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Liverpool has agreed to pay a transfer fee of 116 million pounds ($157 million) for attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, British media reported Friday.

The deal for the 22-year-old Germany international includes a guaranteed 100 million pounds plus 16 million pounds in add-ons, which, if achieved, would make it a British record.

The Premier League record for an initial fee was set when Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for 106.7 million pounds ($131.4 million at the time) in 2023.

Later that summer, Chelsea then agreed to pay up to 115 million pounds ($146 million at the time) — with 100 million pounds up front — for midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

British media including the BBC reported the Wirtz fee — which would be a Liverpool record — without citing a source. Sky Sports reported the fee to be 116.5 million pounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wirtz’s move has been expected for several weeks and the player has seemed to confirm it himself on his Instagram account, dismissing reports he asked for the No. 10 shirt held by Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Wirtz is expected to undergo a medical in the coming days ahead of the signing.

Liverpool is aiming to build a dynasty after winning the Premier League title this season.

Wirtz would reunite with former Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong after the Dutch right back signed for Liverpool for a reported 35 to 40 million euros ($39.7 million to $45.4 million) last month.

Wirtz only turned 22 last month but has been a key first-team player for Leverkusen since he was 17. He was the star attacking player in the team that won the Bundesliga and German Cup in 2023-24 without losing a game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience English Premier League Liverpool Florian Wirtz

share