FIFA Men's World Cup Lithuania vs. Netherlands: How to watch, odds, preview Published Sep. 7, 2025 5:50 a.m. ET

Lithuania hosts Netherlands in a World Cup Qualifier in Kaunas, Lithuania. Here’s everything you need to know about Lithuania vs Netherlands.

How to watch Lithuania vs. Netherlands

Betting Odds

As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Lithuania: +2800

Draw: +1000

Netherlands: -1200

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Lithuania

9/4: vs Malta — D 1–1

6/10: at Denmark — L 0–5

6/7: at Malta — D 0–0

3/24: vs Finland — D 2–2

3/21: at Poland — L 0–1

Netherlands

9/4: vs Poland — D 1–1

6/10: vs Malta — W 8–0

6/7: at Finland — W 2–0

3/23: at Spain — L 3–4

3/20: vs Spain — D 2–2

