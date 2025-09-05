FIFA Men's World Cup
Lithuania vs. Netherlands: How to watch, odds, preview
Published Sep. 7, 2025 5:50 a.m. ET
Lithuania hosts Netherlands in a World Cup Qualifier in Kaunas, Lithuania. Here’s everything you need to know about Lithuania vs Netherlands.
How to watch Lithuania vs. Netherlands
- Date: Sunday, September 7th, 2025
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Steponas Darius and Stasys Girenas, Kaunas, LTU
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Betting Odds
As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Lithuania: +2800
- Draw: +1000
- Netherlands: -1200
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Lithuania
- 9/4: vs Malta — D 1–1
- 6/10: at Denmark — L 0–5
- 6/7: at Malta — D 0–0
- 3/24: vs Finland — D 2–2
- 3/21: at Poland — L 0–1
Netherlands
- 9/4: vs Poland — D 1–1
- 6/10: vs Malta — W 8–0
- 6/7: at Finland — W 2–0
- 3/23: at Spain — L 3–4
- 3/20: vs Spain — D 2–2
