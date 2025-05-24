Lionel Messi Lionel Messi's late free kick, assist steal a point for reeling Inter Miami Updated May. 24, 2025 11:51 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were on the brink of losing yet another game on Saturday night, this time against the Philadelphia Union.

The Herons, who set an MLS record for points last year and were on pace to claim another Supporters’ Shield as regular-season champions after going unbeaten in eight league matches to start the 2025 campaign, have been dreadful lately, winning just two of their last nine games across all competitions.

Miami’s sixth loss since April 27 seemed inevitable on Saturday in Chester, Pennsylvania, when the Union made it 3-1 on Tai Baribo’s second goal of the contest with about a quarter-hour to go.

But Messi flipped the script with just three minutes of regular time remaining. First, the GOAT pulled Miami back within one with a blistering free-kick that beat home Philly’s teenage goalkeeper Andrew Rick.

The 2022 World Cup winner then set up the Herons’ last-gasp equalizer deep in second half stoppage time, with substitute Telasco Segovia taking Messi’s pass at the top of the box and firing the ball past a helpless Rick.

It was the proverbial tie that felt like a win for the guests, but the single point was a vital one for Javier Mascherano’s side — even if Miami’s first-year coach has to be concerned that his team conceded three times at Subaru Park. Inter’s defense has been porous all season and especially lately: just four of MLS’s 30 franchises have allowed more goals than Miami’s 24 so far.

Messi & Co. won’t have to wait long for their next chance to put those defensive issues right and earn a much-needed win, though. Miami returns to league play on Wednesday, when the Herons host Eastern Conference cellar-dwellers CF Montreal at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Montreal has just one win in 2025.

After that match, the Herons have just one more MLS game before taking a mid-season break to participate in FIFA’s expanded Club World Cup. Miami kicks off that competition on June 14 against Egypt’s Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents.





