MLS
Lionel Messi's ex-teammate Javier Mascherano close to becoming Inter Miami coach
MLS

Lionel Messi's ex-teammate Javier Mascherano close to becoming Inter Miami coach

Updated Nov. 22, 2024 12:46 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi is on the cusp of reuniting with former Argentina national teammate Javier Mascherano with Inter Miami, this time as player and coach, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

Multiple reports out of Argentina said Mascherano has already agreed to take over as coach at Inter Miami as the replacement for Gerardo "Tata" Martino — who stepped down citing personal reasons. Mascherano emerged as Inter Miami's frontrunner earlier this week, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because no decision has been revealed by the team.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas said the team had three finalists in mind for the job, made a pick on the replacement Wednesday — but would not confirm that the deal with Mascherano is done, or that he even was the final selection.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are very near the end of the process," Mas said. "We will be announcing a new coach for Inter Miami in the upcoming days."

Messi and Mascherano were teammates both for Argentina and with Barcelona; for the Spanish club, Mascherano also played alongside current Inter Miami standouts Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez. Mascherano, at one time, was the all-time leader for Argentina's national team in international appearances; Messi has since broken that record.

Mas said he spoke with Messi last week about the coaching search. It's not known if Messi played an active role in recruiting Mascherano, who currently is Argentina's U-20 national coach.

"This is an extremely attractive position for a coach," Mas said.

Martino guided Inter Miami to the best regular season record in Major League Soccer history this season. He was hired in July 2023, right around the time that Messi debuted for the club and insisted Friday that he needs to leave for personal reasons.

Inter Miami — which won the 2023 Leagues Cup and MLS Supporters Shield this season under Martino — was eliminated in the first round of this year's MLS Cup playoffs. The team's 2025 season starts with training camp in January.

Martino also had deep ties to Messi before coming to Inter Miami; he coached the world's most decorated men's player and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner with Barcelona and Argentina's national team before reuniting with him in South Florida. Martino said Friday he decided just before the start of the playoffs that he would not be back with Inter Miami next season.

Lionel Messi & Inter Miami SHOCKINGLY lose to Atlanta United 3-2

Lionel Messi & Inter Miami SHOCKINGLY lose to Atlanta United 3-2

"Needless to say, we've enjoyed it a lot and I'm grateful for the opportunity, on behalf of my entire coaching staff, to have been able to work at this club," Martino said Friday in his farewell news conference. "The truth is that it's been very captivating because being part of the change during this year and a half."

Inter Miami was 26-9-12 in MLS regular season matches in the Martino era.

The 40-year-old Mascherano also played for five seasons in the Premier League, most of that with Liverpool. He played in the World Cup four times for Argentina — 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Inter Miami CF
Javier Mascherano
Lionel Messi
share
Get more from MLS Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Report: Tata Martino out as Inter Miami head coach

Report: Tata Martino out as Inter Miami head coach

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes