Lionel Messi's 10-year-old son Thiago joins Inter Miami's academy team

Published Aug. 28, 2023 4:13 p.m. ET

Inter Miami CF welcomed another Messi over the weekend, as Lionel Messi's 10-year-old son Thiago was announced as part of the club's U-12 academy team for the 2023-24 season. Thiago is the oldest of Messi's three sons.

Thiago was previously enrolled in Paris-Saint German's academy and trained with Barcelona's world renowned youth academy, La Masia, but he's officially unattached to a club, according to Inter Miami's roster release.

Inter Miami's academy is still in its infancy, having been founded in 2019, but it has already produced professional talent, including Benjamin Cremaschi, a dual American and Argentinian citizen that's expected to be part of the United States men's national team's provisional roster for September. Cremaschi assisted Messi's goal against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham's second-oldest son, Romeo, also came up through the club's academy system. The 20-year-old now plays for Brentford B, the development squad for Premier League club Brentford F.C.

Inter Miami is undefeated in the nine games Messi has played for the club. Its next game is Wednesday against Nasvhille SC.

