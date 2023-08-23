United States Lionel Messi effect? Inter Miami prodigy Benjamin Cremaschi could get first USMNT call-up Published Aug. 23, 2023 1:19 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Call it the Lionel Messi effect.

Two of the Argentina legend's uncapped Inter Miami teammates — 18-year-old midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi and rising goalkeeper Drake Callender — are on the U.S. men's national team's provisional roster for next month's friendlies against Uzbekistan and Oman, multiple sources told FOX Sports.

Being on the 50-player provisional list, which also includes Miami defender and two-time World Cup veteran DeAndre Yedlin, doesn't guarantee that a player will make the final squad, which is expected to be announced on Aug. 30.

Cremaschi's inclusion in particular is still notable, though, and not just because he's been a professional for less than nine months. The Miami-born prospect holds dual American and Argentinian citizenship and can represent either country at the senior level. Cremaschi, who has started 14 MLS games this season, has already participated with youth national teams for both nations. He was part of the U.S. under-20 squad that trained alongside senior World Cup team hopefuls last October, and attended a camp with Argentina's U-20s the following month.

While it makes sense for Cremaschi to keep his options open, he'll eventually have to choose which country to stick with. Cremaschi's coach in Miami is former Albiceleste manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino, who has five other Argentines, including Messi, on his squad. In an interview with TUDN last week, Cremaschi suggested that the arrival of Messi, who last December led Argentina to its first World Cup title since 1986, could influence which country he ultimately picks.

"I've spoken about it with Messi," Cremaschi said.

Meantime, USMNT is also hoping to recruit Cremaschi. Because they're exhibitions, participating in next month's USMNT games wouldn't impact the youngster's eligibility for Argentina. Accepting the invite would allow Cremaschi, who signed a homegrown contract with Miami last November, to integrate with Christian Pulisic & Co. without the pressure of having to make a career-defining decision now. The U.S. faces Uzbekistan in St. Louis Sept. 9 and Oman in St. Paul, Minnesota three days later.

The USMNT has been extraordinarily successful at recruiting dual nationals under coach Gregg Berhalter, who gave current mainstays Sergiño Dest and Yunus Musah their senior debuts before either had pledged their long-term futures to the United States. Dest and Musah later committed the program over the Netherlands and England, respectively. Both players went on to start all four U.S. matches at the 2022 World Cup.

Berhalter and his staff haven't hit every time, though. Ayo Akinola (Canada) and Julián Araujo (Mexico) opted for other suitors after both appeared for the USMNT in late 2020 friendly.

Given Argentina's stacked roster, Cremaschi probably has a better chance of becoming a regular with the U.S. more quickly than he would with the world champs. That could make Berhalter's interest attractive, especially with the U.S. hosting the Copa America next summer and, along with Canada and Mexico, the 2026 World Cup.

Cremaschi started six of Miami's seven games as the club won the 2023 Leagues Cup, a revamped competition featuring all 47 MLS and Liga MX teams. He registered a goal and two assists, and also converted the decisive penalty kick in a shootout win over FC Dallas in the round of 16.

Like Cremaschi, Callender has been superb for Martino's team since Messi debuted in July. The 25-year old was summoned to the USMNT twice earlier this year but has yet to make his international debut. But he boosted his stock by making a number of key stops during Miami's title run, including the final save in the tiebreaker in Nashville that sealed Inter's triumph.

With vet Sean Johnson recovering from a broken hand and regulars Ethan Horvath and Zack Steffen having yet to play this season their English clubs, Callender could serve as the U.S. No. 2 next month behind starter Matt Turner.

Miami next plays Wednesday at FC Cincinnati in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

