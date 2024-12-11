United States
Gio Reyna starts for Dortmund in Champions League clash vs. Barcelona
Gio Reyna starts for Dortmund in Champions League clash vs. Barcelona

Dec. 11, 2024

United States men's national team midfielder Gio Reyna will start for Borussia Dortmund in their UEFA Champions League group stage match against FC Barcelona on Wednesday at Westfalenstadion.

This will mark Reyna's first start of the 2024-25 campaign and his second Champions League appearance this season. He missed the first two months of the season with a groin strain he suffered while he was with the USMNT in September, and then reaggravated in October.

Reyna made his return to the pitch on Nov. 24 as a substitute in Dortmund's 4-0 win over Freiburg. In total, Reyna has played 63 minutes this season, failing to record a goal or an assist in that time.

Reyna, 22, is under contract with Dotrmund through 2026 after he signed a two-year extension in January 2024, before joining Nottingham Forest on loan.

