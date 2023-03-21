Lionel Messi mobbed by fans while out at dinner in Argentina
There is celebrity, there is fame, and then there is whatever Lionel Messi's status is in Argentina now after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Messi and his teammates on the Argentina men's national team have come back together in their home country for the first time since celebrating their triumph at the World Cup in Qatar, preparing to play their first international matches since the tournament with friendlies scheduled against Panama and Curacao.
Messi took a night off from training in Buenos Aires to go out to dinner — and was promptly mobbed by a massive crowd of local onlookers hoping to get an in-person glimpse of their country's most famous living sports hero.
The 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star needed security to get in and out of the restaurant as fans tried to reach out and touch Messi as though he was a divine figure. Overhead shots of the crowd showed it stretching for blocks around the restaurant in which Messi was dining.
[Messi, Mbappé, PSG face uncertain future following Champions League flameout]
Check out more videos of the incredible scene below:
Read more:
- Kylian Mbappé named France's new captain by coach Didier Deschamps
- USMNT is ready to leave Gio Reyna drama behind them
- Haaland scores five goals to tie Messi's single-game Champions League record
- Europe's top teams get ready to start Euro 2024 qualifying
- Wrexham to play friendlies vs. Man United, Chelsea in U.S. this summer
- 2023 World Baseball Classic live updates: USA-Japan championship game
- Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's March Madness Sweet 16 expert betting picks, trends
- Tom Izzo on Michigan State's surprise Sweet 16 run: 'I knew we weren't soft'
- Kelvin Sampson's failures could be key to Houston's success
- NFL free agency grades: Every major signing for every team
- MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which teams have the best young players?
- NBA playoff picture: How first-round matchups are shaping up
- College football rankings: Our top 25, spring football edition
- Was Argentina-France the best World Cup final ever? Ranking the 5 bestHaaland scores five goals to tie Messi's single-game Champions League recordLionel Messi joins rare territory by scoring 700th career club goal
- Lionel Messi cements his GOAT status with a little help from his friendsLionel Messi threatened by gunmen who shot up family-owned supermarketInter Miami coach confirms interest in Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets
- Argentina vs. France highlights: Messi, Argentina win World Cup in PKsMLS commissioner says league has 'flexibility' to pursue Lionel MessiHuge demand in Argentina to see World Cup champs at friendly
- Was Argentina-France the best World Cup final ever? Ranking the 5 bestHaaland scores five goals to tie Messi's single-game Champions League recordLionel Messi joins rare territory by scoring 700th career club goal
- Lionel Messi cements his GOAT status with a little help from his friendsLionel Messi threatened by gunmen who shot up family-owned supermarketInter Miami coach confirms interest in Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets
- Argentina vs. France highlights: Messi, Argentina win World Cup in PKsMLS commissioner says league has 'flexibility' to pursue Lionel MessiHuge demand in Argentina to see World Cup champs at friendly