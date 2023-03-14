UEFA Champions League
Haaland scores five goals to tie Messi's single-game Champions League record

Published Mar. 14, 2023 6:39 p.m. EDT

Erling Haaland scored five goals in Manchester City's 7-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig on Tuesday, which tied Lionel Messi's record for the most goals by a player in a single UEFA Champions League knockout stage game. Messi scored five goals against Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the round of 16 in 2012. The only other player to score five goals in a Champions League game is Luiz Adriano, who did it against BATE Borisov in the group stage in 2015.

Haaland was subbed off in the 63rd minute, denying him the opportunity to break the record.

Haaland has scored five hat-tricks for Man City in all competitions this season, three more than any other player in Europe's big five leagues, and the first Premier League player to score five hat-tricks in a season since Harry Kane in the 2016-17 season.

Across all competitions this season, Haaland has 39 goals, which is a new club record for Man City. He's also reached 30 goals in the Champions League faster than any player ever (25 games) and at a younger age (22 years and 326 days) than anyone ever. Ruud van Nistelrooy took 34 games to reach 30 goals; Kylian Mbappé broke 30 goals at 22 years and 352 days.

Man City will advance to the Champions League quarterfinals with the third-largest margin of victory in Champions League history under its belt. Liverpool defeated Besiktas 8-0 in 2007, and Real Madrid defeated Malmo 8-0 in 2015.

The Citizens' opponent will be unveiled during the Champions League quarterfinal draw on Friday at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

