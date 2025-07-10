Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Makes MLS History With 4th Straight Multi-Goal Match For Inter Miami Published Jul. 10, 2025 12:16 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lionel Messi became the first player in Major League Soccer history with four consecutive multi-goal games, scoring twice to lead Inter Miami past the New England Revolution 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Miami (10-3-5) has won four straight and is unbeaten in its last five.

Defender Tanner Beason misplayed a header and Messi capitalized, scoring on a half-volley to open the scoring in the 27th minute.

Messi made it 2-0 in the 38th. Sergio Busquets played a ball ahead from just beyond midfield to a charging Messi, who scored on a first-touch shot from the edge of the penalty area that slipped inside the right post.

Messi has at least one goal in five straight games. He has 14 goals — second in MLS to Nashville's Sam Surridge (16) — and seven assists in 15 regular-season matches.

Oscar Ustari had five saves for Miami.

New England (6-8-6) is winless in five straight.

Carles Gil scored in the 79th minute for the Revolution. Aljaz Ivacic stopped one shot.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

