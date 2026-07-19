Lamine Yamal Embraces Lionel Messi After Spain Beats Argentina In World Cup Final

After Spain’s 1-0 victory over Argentina after extra time, Lamine Yamal sought out Lionel Messi, who was sitting on the ground taking it all in after a heartbreaking World Cup final loss.

It was Messi’s second World Cup final defeat of his career, after Argentina lost the 2014 final 1-0 to Germany thanks to an extra-time winner from Mario Götze.

This time, the loss came against Yamal and Spain. Yamal, who is being touted as the next star to take over, came over to Messi after the game, and many saw the moment as a symbolic passing of the torch from Messi to Yamal, with both players graduating from Barcelona's La Masia academy.

Both Messi (born June 1987) and Yamal (born July 2007) started in the final. It's the first time in a World Cup final with players on each side whose age difference was 20 or more years, with Messi and Yamal's birthdays coming 20 years and 19 days apart.

With Spain's win, Yamal is tied for the fourth-youngest player ever to win the World Cup. He was 19 years and 6 days old as of July 19, when he added to his already stellar CV. Yamal now has a European Championship and a World Cup, a staggeringly impressive résumé for a player who is just getting started.

In his first three full seasons with Barcelona, the 19-year-old Yamal has played 150 games. Over the past two campaigns, he has scored 42 goals with 38 assists.

Lamine Yamal celebrates Spain's World Cup triumph with the trophy at New York/New Jersey Stadium. (Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

Yamal made his Barcelona debut in 2023, so he never played with Messi. The Argentine legend left the club in 2021 and spent two seasons in France with Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Inter Miami in MLS.

Messi has already won a World Cup and is now 39, so playing in 2030 seems like a tall task. He did not comment on his future with the Argentina national team after the final, though.

Even at 39, there's no denying Messi is still one of the best players in the world after an incredible tournament. During Argentina's run to the final, he led the way by scoring eight goals to go with four assists.