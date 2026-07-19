Lionel Messi Becomes Second-Ever Player To Appear In 3 Men's World Cup Finals

Lionel Messi made FIFA World Cup history by simply stepping on the pitch on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium.

With Messi's third appearance for Argentina in a World Cup final, he became the second-ever player to play in three World Cup finals. The only other player to make three men's World Cup final appearances is Brazil legend Cafu, who made three consecutive men's World Cup finals from 1994 to 2002. Cafu is still the only player to make three consecutive World Cup finals appearances.

Messi made his first World Cup final in 2014, when Argentina lost to Germany 1-0 at Maracanã Stadium. At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Argentina failed to advance past the round of 16, but it came back with something to prove in 2022 and won the World Cup final over France after a penalty shootout.

Messi returns to the World Cup in 2026 against a Spain side that has only conceded one goal all tournament. If Messi wins, he will become the second-oldest player to win the World Cup as a starter after Italy goalkeeper Dino Zoff (40 years, 133 days).

The 2026 FIFA World Cup between Spain and Argentina is available to watch on FOX and FOX One.