FIFA Men's World Cup
Latvia vs. Serbia: How to watch, odds, preview
Published Sep. 6, 2025 1:20 a.m. ET
Latvia hosts Serbia in a World Cup Qualifier in Riga, Latvia. Here’s everything you need to know about Latvia vs. Serbia.
How to watch Latvia vs. Serbia
- Date: Saturday, September 6th, 2025
- Time: 9 a.m. ET
- Location: Daugava Stadium, Riga, LVA
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Betting Odds
As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Latvia: +900
- Draw: +400
- Serbia: -295
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Latvia
- 6/10: vs Albania — D 1–1
- 6/7: vs Azerbaijan — D 0–0
- 3/24: at England — L 0–3
- 3/21: vs Andorra — W 1–0
- 11/17: vs Armenia — L 1–2
Serbia
- 6/10: vs Andorra — W 3–0
- 6/7: at Albania — D 0–0
- 3/23: vs Austria — W 2–0
- 3/20: at Austria — D 1–1
- 11/18: vs Denmark — D 0–0
