FIFA Men's World Cup Latvia vs. Serbia: How to watch, odds, preview Published Sep. 6, 2025 1:20 a.m. ET

Latvia hosts Serbia in a World Cup Qualifier in Riga, Latvia. Here’s everything you need to know about Latvia vs. Serbia.

How to watch Latvia vs. Serbia

Betting Odds

As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Latvia: +900

Draw: +400

Serbia: -295

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Latvia

6/10: vs Albania — D 1–1

6/7: vs Azerbaijan — D 0–0

3/24: at England — L 0–3

3/21: vs Andorra — W 1–0

11/17: vs Armenia — L 1–2

Serbia

6/10: vs Andorra — W 3–0

6/7: at Albania — D 0–0

3/23: vs Austria — W 2–0

3/20: at Austria — D 1–1

11/18: vs Denmark — D 0–0

