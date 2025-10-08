Latvia vs England: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Latvia and England face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Latvia vs England and odds.

How to watch Latvia vs. England

Latvia vs. England Odds

England is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Latvia

10/11: vs Andorra (Draw, 2-2)

9/9: at Albania (Loss, 1–0)

9/6: vs Serbia (Loss, 1–0)

6/10: vs Albania (Draw, 1–1)

6/7: vs Azerbaijan (Draw, 0–0)

ADVERTISEMENT

England