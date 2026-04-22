FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal Forced Off Due To Injury Moments After Scoring
Published Apr. 22, 2026 6:01 p.m. ET
Lamine Yamal was injured while converting a penalty in Barcelona's Spanish league game against Celta Vigo on Wednesday.
Yamal scored Barcelona's first goal in the 40th minute and immediately looked to the bench and signaled that he was hurt.
He dropped to the ground as his teammates arrived to celebrate, then appeared to grab the back of his left leg.
Yamal left the field on his own after being attended by doctors. He talked briefly with coach Hansi Flick on the sidelines before walking into the locker-room tunnel by himself.
The 18-year-old Yamal is set to make his World Cup debut with Spain in June.
Reporting by The Associated Press
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