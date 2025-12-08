Lamine Yamal Following In Lionel Messi's Footsteps With Position Change At Barcelona

Lamine Yamal's impressive display in a new central role has sparked fresh intrigue at Barcelona after Hansi Flick hailed the teenager's "incredible" performance in the 5-3 win over Real Betis, raising questions over whether a positional shift could become part of the club's long-term plans. The wonderkid shone as a No.10 as Barca produced one of their most fluid attacking performances of the season.

Barcelona win as Yamal shines in new role

Barcelona earned a 5-3 victory over Real Betis, recovering from an early setback to dominate the match through a first-half hat-trick from Ferran Torres and further goals from Roony Bardghji and Yamal. Flick deployed Yamal in a central No.10 role, giving the 18-year-old greater responsibility in linking midfield with attack after key absences in the squad. The tactical tweak paid immediate dividends as Yamal contributed on both sides of the ball, adding defensive work-rate to his usual creativity and composure.

The teenager’s ability to occupy central pockets allowed Barcelona to control large stretches of the match, forcing Betis into deep defensive phases while also enabling quick transitions. Flick began to rotate his squad after Yamal’s penalty made it 5-1, leading to two late Betis goals but not enough to derail Barcelona’s overall control. The victory was particularly notable given the experimental nature of the lineup, with Yamal’s new role becoming the standout talking point amid the team’s ongoing search for consistency.

Flick praises 'incredible' Yamal's performace against Real Betis

Flick praised Yamal’s impact in the adjusted role, saying: "I’ve seen Lamine well, also defensively. He has worked with the rest of his teammates. It is one of the options we have. We decided with the coaches." He emphasised that the decision to play him centrally was collaborative and one the staff believed suited the team’s needs for the night.

He further revealed that Yamal was fully open to the idea, adding: "We asked him if he would like to play as a ’10’ and he said yes. Everything I saw of Lamine tonight was good. The connection with Roony. The most important thing was his defensive contribution. It was incredible." Flick’s remarks highlighted not only Yamal’s technical influence but also his work ethic and willingness to embrace new tactical responsibilities.

Yamal's central shift: A prospect for the future

The experiment comes at a moment when Barcelona have been evaluating alternative structures due to injuries and squad rotation challenges. With Dani Olmo unavailable and Fermin Lopez only just returning, Flick saw an opportunity to test Yamal centrally after weeks of external discussion about whether the winger could thrive in a freer, more creative midfield role.

Fans and analysts have long speculated about how Yamal’s immense talent could translate in different zones of the pitch, particularly given his vision and ability to dictate tempo in attacking phases. While his natural position has been on the right wing, his intelligence and adaptability have made a central role a plausible long-term alternative, especially in systems requiring constant movement between lines. Even so, reassigning him permanently would require reliable cover out wide, where Barcelona currently lack depth given the mixed form and availability of other forwards.

The match against Betis is therefore a valuable data point, rather than a definitive turning point, as Barcelona weigh how to best utilise their emerging superstar. Flick has also been experimenting with various attacking combinations, including whether Torres or Lewandowski should start centrally and how midfield rotations can best support the front line.

Yamal likely to shift back to right wing for Frankfurt clash

Barcelona’s upcoming fixtures will determine whether Flick repeats the experiment or returns Yamal to his natural right-wing role depending on squad availability and tactical demands. With the team continuing to juggle injuries and searching for consistent rhythm, Yamal’s versatility gives Flick a valuable option as he shapes the next phase of the campaign.

Barcelona will be up against Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday and it is likely that Yamal will shift back to the right wing as Raphinha and Lewandowski return to the starting line-up.