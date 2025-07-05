MLS
LAFC-Austin FC MLS Game in Texas Postposed by Inclement Weather, Flooding
LAFC-Austin FC MLS Game in Texas Postposed by Inclement Weather, Flooding

Published Jul. 5, 2025 6:31 p.m. ET

The Major League Soccer game between Los Angeles FC and Austin FC on Saturday was postponed because of inclement weather.

"The decision was made due to severe weather impacting the safety of travel in Central Texas and with guidance from relevant local authorities," Austin FC said in a statement.

A new date for the match at Q2 Stadium will be announced at a later date.

In the statement, Austin also expressed sympathy for those affected by flooding in the state and urged those who are able to "find their way to safety."

"Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and neighbors who have lost their lives," the club said. "We also want to express our gratitude and respect for those who are responding to the crisis with life-saving measures."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

MLS
Los Angeles FC
Austin FC
