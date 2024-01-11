Ligue 1 Kylian Mbappé's future still unclear as PSG resumes French league campaign Published Jan. 11, 2024 3:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What will do Kylian Mbappé when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in June?

PSG would like to know, Real Madrid would like to know, and so would legions of fans at other big European clubs dreaming of seeing the France striker play in their colors.

But Mbappé remains tight-lipped as the saga surrounding his possible transfer continues and PSG pushes to keep hold of its star asset.

"He’s made it very clear that he has an agreement with me," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi told L'Equipe newspaper this week, without being more specific on the nature of the deal.

"We have a great relationship, he’s the best player in the world. I’m not going to hide the fact that I want to keep him," Al-Khelaïfi said. "I’m confident because the best place for him is Paris, as a French player, as captain of the national team, vice-captain of PSG, having been there for seven years. He has the ambition to do great things with Paris."

Details of the supposed deal reached between Mbappé and PSG have not been revealed. According to reports in French media, Mbappé agreed to forgo several financial bonuses if he joins another club, meaning he won't leave PSG for free.

Mbappé has been in a similar position before, making PSG wait until the end of his then-contract before signing a new one in May 2022 when Madrid was aggressively pursuing him.

He has said he doesn't know when he will be ready to announce his decision this time.

Asked whether Mbappé has explained why it takes him so long to make a decision, Al-Khelaïfi brushed off concerns.

"We’re calm. I have 200% confidence in him. He’s a good lad. He gave me his word, and he’s a man of his word. I believe in him," the PSG president said. "I can only say that I’m not stressed. Financially and about Kylian."

Mbappé caused a stir last summer by refusing to sign a 12-month extension and was briefly sidelined by PSG amid the contract dispute. Tensions have eased since and the France star is authorized to talk to clubs in January and sign a pre-contract agreement.

If he leaves, Real Madrid is the most likely destination after the Spanish club failed twice with previous bids to sign him, with Liverpool also reportedly in talks with the striker.

As PSG pursues its so far unfulfilled dream to win the Champions League, Mbappé has been focusing on his goals for the current season instead of speculating about his next move in his rare public comments.

"I am very motivated for this season," Mbappé said. "It’s very important, we have trophies to win. Beyond that, no, I haven’t made my decision.

The France striker has started off the new year on the right foot. He scored to help PSG win the first silverware of the French season with a 2-0 victory over Toulouse in the Champions Trophy, then scored a hat trick against a lower-tier team in a French Cup game last weekend.

PSG's next game is at Lens on Sunday as the league resumes following a winter break. PSG has a five-point lead over Nice, which travels to Rennes on Saturday. Third-place Monaco hosts Reims.

Besides Mbappé's future, PSG has added worries ahead of its Champions League round-of-16 meeting with Real Sociedad next month after defender Milan Škriniar injured his left ankle and needed surgery.

PSG has recruited one extra defender during the January transfer window with the arrival of 20-year-old Brazilian player Lucas Beraldo. In the meantime, the expected arrival of highly rated Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo has been put on hold because of a left foot injury.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

