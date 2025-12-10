FIFA Men's World Cup
Kylian Mbappé an Unused Sub in Real Madrid's Loss To Man City in Champions League
Kylian Mbappé an Unused Sub in Real Madrid's Loss To Man City in Champions League

Published Dec. 10, 2025 5:49 p.m. ET

Kylian Mbappé was an unused substitute in Real Madrid’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Mbappé, who has scored 25 goals for Madrid this season, was left out of Madrid’s starting lineup and stayed on the bench following reports of a minor knee injury.

The forward was among those complaining from the Madrid bench when City scored a first-half equalizer. Mbappé talked to the fourth official, pointing to a possible foul on Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger during the corner-kick cross into the area.

The visitors won 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, increasing pressure on coach Xabi Alonso.

Madrid has won only just two of its last eight games in all competitions and fell to a 2-0 home loss to Celta Vigo in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Mbappé nursed a right ankle injury that kept him out of France’s squad last month, and most recently he fractured a finger in his left hand. The France striker trained separately from his teammates on Tuesday.

Mbappé has been in outstanding form this season and had scored seven goals in his previous three games before ending that streak against Celta. He is the leading scorer in both the Champions League and the Spanish league.

Gonzalo Garcia was named at the point of Madrid's attack on Wednesday. He was replaced by Arda Guler in the 58th minute. The other Madrid players to come on were Brahim Diaz, replacing Dani Ceballos in the 67th, and Endrick for Raul Asencio in the 79th.

Mbappé didn’t even warm up with the rest of the substitutes during the game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

