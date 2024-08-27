United States Kehl: Gio Reyna hasn't requested transfer from Dortmund, could be 'very important' this season Published Aug. 27, 2024 5:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The European transfer window closes on Friday and all signs point to United States men's national team star Gio Reyna staying with Borussia Dortmund despite not having a featured role within the club.

Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl told Bild on Monday that there is "nothing on the table" for Reyna ahead of Friday's deadline, and hinted that a transfer is unlikely. "I don't sense that the player wants to leave," Kehl said.

Kehl also discussed Reyna's development over the summer and how it could lead to him having an expanded role under the club's new manager, Nuri Şahin, this season.

"He has to accept his role, free himself from it," Kehl said. "It was clear when we had the talks in the summer that Gio wanted to take on this role. That there will be enough games in which we need it. We know that he has insane abilities.

"He worked on himself, worked on stability, worked on radiance. This clever turning up between the lines and his goal threat — he has further developed this. So, Gio can still become very important for us this season."

Reyna made his first appearance of the season for Dortmund on Saturday, playing nine minutes in the Black and Yellow's 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. He played in 11 matches for Dortmund last season before getting loaned out to Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window. Reyna returned to Dortmund at the end of the season.

Reyna is under contract with Dortmund through 2026.

