Jude Bellingham out of England's Euro 2024 qualifiers with shoulder injury
Jude Bellingham out of England's Euro 2024 qualifiers with shoulder injury

Published Nov. 14, 2023 2:40 p.m. ET

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham withdrew Tuesday from England's squad for its upcoming European Championship qualifiers because of a shoulder injury.

Bellingham has missed Madrid's last two games because of the problem and, having been assessed at England's training base at St. George's Park on Monday, will continue his rehabilitation back in Spain.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill also withdrew with a shoulder injury ahead of games against Malta and North Macedonia, which are largely inconsequential with England having qualified with two games to spare in Group C. Colwill missed Chelsea's 4-4 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

England said forward Marcus Rashford and midfielder Kalvin Phillips will join the squad later this week because of personal matters.

England leads its group on 16 points, three more than Ukraine and six more than Italy.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Jude Bellingham
England
Euro Qualifying
