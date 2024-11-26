England
Jude Bellingham felt like England's 'scapegoat' after Euro 2024: 'I lost my smile'
England

Jude Bellingham felt like England's 'scapegoat' after Euro 2024: 'I lost my smile'

Published Nov. 26, 2024 4:41 p.m. ET

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham said he was made a scapegoat after England came up short in its bid to win this year's European Championship.

Bellingham, who scored one of the goals of the tournament with a stoppage-time overhead kick against Slovakia in the round of 16, said Tuesday he received unfair criticism for his performances.

"I've got to be honest, I think I lost my smile a lot after the Euros when it came to playing for England because I felt like I was a little bit mistreated in comparison to what I contributed," he said. "I felt like some of it was a bit harsh on me. I felt I was a bit like the scapegoat. Maybe I was feeling a little bit sorry for myself."

Jude Bellingham's 95th minute BICYCLE KICK goal against Slovakia | Every Angle

Jude Bellingham's 95th minute BICYCLE KICK goal against Slovakia | Every Angle
ADVERTISEMENT

Bellingham went to the Euros following a brilliant season with Madrid where he won the Spanish league title and the Champions League. He was also named player of the season in Spain's top division.

He scored two goals at the Euros as England finished runner-up after losing to Spain in the final.

"I felt like I contributed some pretty big moments and, in the end, it kind of felt like the whole world was crumbling down on me after the Euros, especially after the three days following the final. It wasn't a nice feeling," he said.

Bellingham has just helped England to promotion to the top tier of the UEFA Nations League and posted on Instagram earlier this month that he had "got his smile back."

He is back in his homeland this week as Madrid faces Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Jude Bellingham
England
UEFA Euro
share
Get more from England Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes