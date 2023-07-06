Jordi Alba is reportedly joining Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami
Spanish fullback Jordi Alba has agreed to reunite with his former FC Barcelona teammates, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami CF, according to a report from the Miami Herald on Thursday.
Rumors of Alba's move to MLS first started in May, when Alba announced he was going to leave the club at the end of the season. Alba spent 11 years with Barcelona and won six Spanish league titles, as well as the UEFA Champions League title in 2015.
Those rumors heated up when Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas tweeted a picture teasing a third mystery signing after Messi and Busquets.
Inter Miami hasn't officially announced Alba's signing, but an announcement is expected in the coming days, according to the Miami Herald's report.
The trio of La Masia products will have their work cut out for them when they start their Inter Miami careers. The David Beckham-backed club is dead-last in the Eastern Conference with nine points separating them and a wild-card playoff spot.
The good news for Inter Miami fans is that there will be a level of familiarity between Alba, Messi and Busquets, and with the club's new manager Tata Martino, who coached all three players at Barcelona for a short stint. If they hit the ground running, Inter Miami might be able to salvage their season.
