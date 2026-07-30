England's John Stones Arrives In Italy To Finalize Transfer To Inter Milan

John Stones has touched down in Italy as he prepares to finalize a high-profile move to Serie A champions Inter.

The veteran England international, who recently departed Manchester City following the expiration of his contract, was greeted by reporters upon his arrival in Milan.

Nerazzurri Landing For England Star

The wait is almost over for Inter fans as Stones has arrived in Milan to put the finishing touches on his move to San Siro. After a decade of dominance at the Etihad Stadium, the 32-year-old is set to embark on a new chapter in Italy, bringing a wealth of elite European experience to Christian Chivu’s defensive line.

Upon his arrival, Stones made his excitement clear regarding the upcoming challenge in a new league. "I'm excited to be here, thank you so much. I'll see you soon, ciao," the defender said.

According to Sky Italia, the centerback is scheduled to undergo his medical examinations and obtain his sports fitness certification from CONI Thursday. Once these formalities are completed, he is expected to put pen to paper on a two-year contract worth €4 million per season.

Chivu’s Defensive Rebuild Takes Shape

The arrival of Stones is regarded as a major coup for Inter as they look to defend their Scudetto. Chivu has been vocal about wanting to add proven winning experience to his backline, and Stones fits that profile perfectly.

During his time atManchester City, the defender amassed 20 major honors, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

However, the signing of Stones may not be the end of Inter's defensive recruitment this summer. The club's sporting director, Piero Ausilio, recently confirmed that active discussions are underway for Tottenham captain Cristian Romero.

The Argentinian 2022 World Cup winner remains a primary target, and there is a possibility that both Stones and Romero could arrive if Benjamin Pavard departs the San Siro during the current transfer window.

Beyond the central defensive positions, Inter have reportedly identified Djed Spence as their priority target to bolster the wing-back slots.

Fitness Concerns And World Cup Form

Despite his undeniable pedigree, the 2025-26 campaign was a challenging one for Stones due to persistent fitness issues. Thigh and calf problems restricted him to just 18 appearances across all competitions, raising questions about his long-term durability.

However, he silenced some of those doubts with his performances for England at the World Cup, where he played five games and helped the Three Lions secure a third-place finish.

Inter’s medical staff will be paying close attention to these injury concerns as they conduct his physical assessments today. The Nerazzurri are banking on the fact that a fresh start in a new environment will help the defender put his recent fitness woes behind him.

Final Details Before Official Announcement

All signs point towards an official announcement in the next 24 to 48 hours, provided there are no late hitches during the medical process. The deal represents a massive blow to the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, who were both heavily linked with the defender following his exit from Manchester.

The veteran defender leaves Manchester City as one of the most decorated figures in the club's 132-year history. His time under Pep Guardiola transformed him into one of the most unique ball-playing defenders in the world, a skillset that Chivu is eager to integrate into the Inter setup.