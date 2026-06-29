Ivory Coast vs. Norway Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Ivory Coast will face Norway in a 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 showdown on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at Dallas Stadium on FOX.

At its fourth World Cup and first in 28 years, Norway has advanced to the knockout stage for the second time in its nation's history and the first since 1998.

Norway opened with a 4-1 win over Iraq, then beat Senegal 3-2 before losing 4-1 to France in the group finale. However, in the loss to France, Norway made 10 lineup changes and rested many of its starters.

Erling Haaland has led the way for Norway so far, scoring twice in each of the first two games before not playing against Les Bleus.

Meanwhile, unlike Norway's first three games of the tournament, which had a combined total of 15 goals in them, Ivory Coast’s three group games had a combined six goals.

After losing in the group stage in three straight World Cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014, Ivory Coast has reached the knockout stage for the first time.

Ivory Coast opened with a 90th-minute goal in a 1-0 win over Ecuador before suffering a 2-1 stoppage-time defeat to Germany, a game in which they led for a significant amount of time. The Elephants then topped Curaçao 2-0 in its final group stage match to finish Group E runner-up behind Germany.

Let’s check out the odds for the Ivory Coast vs. Norway matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 30.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Erling Haaland is -140 to score against Ivory Coast (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ivory Coast vs. Norway Odds

Moneyline

Ivory Coast : +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Norway : +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Draw: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Spread

Ivory Coast + 0.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Norway -0.5: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

Under: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Ivory Coast vs. Norway Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Expert, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

Ivory Coast’s central defenders can negate the ability of Norway in the box. The Elephants also have players in Yan Diomande and Franck Kessie who can carry and control the ball to keep it from a dangerous Norway attack. We’ll also see if the rest gives Norway a boost here after the 10 changes against France. Most of the scoring in Ivory Coast matches has come after halftime, so I can see 0-0 entering the break and then let's see if the underdog can get home. Take a first half draw (+130) and Ivory Coast to advance (+150).

How to Watch Ivory Coast vs. Norway

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

To Advance

Ivory Coast : +146 (bet $10 to win $24.60 total)

Norway: -178 (bet $10 to win $15.62 total)

Both Teams to Score