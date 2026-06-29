How to Watch Ivory Coast vs. Norway: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Ivory Coast and Norway meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Dallas Stadium.

Ivory Coast beat Ecuador 1-0 in their opener, lost to Germany 1-2 in their second match, and beat Curacao 2-0 in their third match. Nicolas Pepe scored twice across the tournament so far.

Norway beat Iraq 4-1 in their first match, beat Senegal 3-2 in their second match, and lost to France 1-4 in their third match. Erling Haaland is squarely in the Golden Boot race after scoring four times in the tournament so far.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Ivory Coast vs. Norway

Argentina, France & Spain battle, England, Portugal make cut in FIFA World Cup Now Power Rankings Bob Bradley, Mo Edu and Alex Scott breakdown FIFA World Cup Now's Knockout Stage Power Rankings going into the Round of 32. Agree with their rankings?

Ivory Coast vs. Norway Odds

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