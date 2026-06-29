How to Watch Ivory Coast vs. Norway: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Ivory Coast and Norway meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Dallas Stadium.
Ivory Coast beat Ecuador 1-0 in their opener, lost to Germany 1-2 in their second match, and beat Curacao 2-0 in their third match. Nicolas Pepe scored twice across the tournament so far.
Norway beat Iraq 4-1 in their first match, beat Senegal 3-2 in their second match, and lost to France 1-4 in their third match. Erling Haaland is squarely in the Golden Boot race after scoring four times in the tournament so far.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Ivory Coast vs. Norway
- When: Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Dallas Stadium, Dallas, TX
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
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Ivory Coast vs. Norway Odds
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