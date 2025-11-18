Iraq Keeps World Cup Hopes Alive With Late Winner Against UAE

Iraq kept its 2026 World Cup hopes alive by beating the United Arab Emirates 3-2 on aggregate after a dramatic stoppage-time penalty Tuesday in Asian qualifying.

Amir Al-Ammari's penalty in the 17th minute of added time sealed the 2-1 victory on the night to send Iraq to the intercontinental playoff round in March. The teams had drawn 1-1 in the first leg in Abu Dhabi.

In March, Iraq will be one of six teams from five confederations competing for two spots at next summer’s World Cup.

With the loss, the UAE was eliminated from qualifying.

Caio Lucas put the UAE ahead seven minutes after halftime.

Mohanad Ali equalized midway through the second half, heading in from a free kick before Iraq pressed for a winner. The breakthrough came deep into stoppage time after a handball in the area.

