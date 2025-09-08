FIFA Men's World Cup
hungary vs portugal
FIFA Men's World Cup

Hungary vs. Portugal: How to watch, odds, preview

Published Sep. 9, 2025 9:12 a.m. ET

Hungary hosts Portugal in a World Cup Qualifier in Budapest. Here’s everything you need to know about Hungary vs Portugal.

How to watch Hungary vs. Portugal

  • Date: Tuesday, September 9th, 2025
  • Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Location: Ferenc Puskas Stadium, Budapest, HUN
  • TV/Streaming: Fubo
  • Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Betting Odds

As of September 9th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Hungary: +700
  • Draw: +390
  • Portugal: -255

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Hungary

  • 9/6: at Ireland — D 2–2
  • 6/10: at Azerbaijan — W 2–1
  • 6/6: vs. Sweden — L 0–2
  • 3/23: vs. Turkey — L 0–3
  • 3/20: at Turkey — L 1–3
Portugal

  • 9/6: at Armenia — W 5–0
  • 6/8: vs. Spain — D 2–2
  • 6/4: at Germany — W 2–1
  • 3/23: vs. Denmark — W 5–2
  • 3/20: at Denmark — L 0–1
in this topic
