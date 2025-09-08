FIFA Men's World Cup Hungary vs. Portugal: How to watch, odds, preview Published Sep. 9, 2025 9:12 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Hungary hosts Portugal in a World Cup Qualifier in Budapest. Here’s everything you need to know about Hungary vs Portugal.

How to watch Hungary vs. Portugal

Date: Tuesday, September 9th, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Ferenc Puskas Stadium, Budapest, HUN

TV/Streaming: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Betting Odds

As of September 9th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Hungary: +700

Draw: +390

Portugal: -255

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Hungary

9/6: at Ireland — D 2–2

6/10: at Azerbaijan — W 2–1

6/6: vs. Sweden — L 0–2

3/23: vs. Turkey — L 0–3

3/20: at Turkey — L 1–3

ADVERTISEMENT

Portugal

9/6: at Armenia — W 5–0

6/8: vs. Spain — D 2–2

6/4: at Germany — W 2–1

3/23: vs. Denmark — W 5–2

3/20: at Denmark — L 0–1

What did you think of this story?

share