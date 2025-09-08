FIFA Men's World Cup
Hungary vs. Portugal: How to watch, odds, preview
Published Sep. 9, 2025 9:12 a.m. ET
Hungary hosts Portugal in a World Cup Qualifier in Budapest. Here’s everything you need to know about Hungary vs Portugal.
How to watch Hungary vs. Portugal
- Date: Tuesday, September 9th, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Ferenc Puskas Stadium, Budapest, HUN
- TV/Streaming: Fubo
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com
Betting Odds
As of September 9th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Hungary: +700
- Draw: +390
- Portugal: -255
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Hungary
- 9/6: at Ireland — D 2–2
- 6/10: at Azerbaijan — W 2–1
- 6/6: vs. Sweden — L 0–2
- 3/23: vs. Turkey — L 0–3
- 3/20: at Turkey — L 1–3
Portugal
- 9/6: at Armenia — W 5–0
- 6/8: vs. Spain — D 2–2
- 6/4: at Germany — W 2–1
- 3/23: vs. Denmark — W 5–2
- 3/20: at Denmark — L 0–1
