Hungary vs. Armenia: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Hungary and Armenia face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Hungary vs Armenia and odds.

How to watch Hungary vs. Armenia

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Hungary vs. Armenia Odds

As of October 11, Hungary is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Hungary

9/9 vs Portugal (Loss, 3–2)

9/6: at Ireland (Draw, 2–2)

6/10: at Azerbaijan (Win, 2–1)

6/6: vs Sweden (Loss, 2–0)

3/23: vs Türkiye (Loss, 3–0)

Armenia