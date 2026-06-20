FIFA Men's World Cup
world cup schedule june 21 spain
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Spain, Belgium, More

Published Jun. 21, 2026 7:29 a.m. ET

Day 11 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup features four pivotal Group G and Group H matchups, all carrying enormous weight after a first matchday that saw every single opener end in a draw. Spain, fresh off a surprising 0-0 stalemate with Cape Verde, looks to get on the board against Saudi Arabia in Atlanta. Belgium, after being held 1-1 by Egypt, meets a resilient Iran side that battled to a 2-2 draw with New Zealand. In the day's final two matches, Uruguay needs a win over Cape Verde after drawing 1-1 with Saudi Arabia, while New Zealand and Egypt (both in search of their first World Cup victory) square off in Vancouver. All four matches air on FOX or FS1 and stream live on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Sunday, June 21

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

Player to Watch

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal

Spain

Forward · Spain

The Barcelona prodigy came off the bench in the opening match, but even he wasn't able to get one past Cape Verde's Vozinha. Expected to step into the starting lineup on Sunday, Yamal brings the elite vision, pace, and creativity La Roja desperately needs to unlock a stubborn Saudi defense.

Belgium vs. Iran

Player to Watch

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne

Belgium

Midfielder · Belgium

The Napoli midfielder remains the heartbeat of Belgium's creative engine. After a tightly contested opener where Egypt successfully crowded his passing lanes, De Bruyne will look to get on the scoresheet in Los Angeles, whether its scoring or assisting. 

USA ADVANCES🚨🇺🇸 FIFA World Cup Now reacts to USA's 2-0 win over Australia ⚽️

USA ADVANCES🚨🇺🇸 FIFA World Cup Now reacts to USA's 2-0 win over Australia ⚽️
Sacha Kljestan, Mo Edu, Stu Holden, Brad Guzan and Melissa Ortiz reacts to USA's 2-0 win over Australia, which sends them to the Round of 32.

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde

Player to Watch

Vozinha

Vozinha

Cape Verde

Goalkeeper · Cape Verde

The 40-year-old veteran keeper turned back the clock against Spain, pulling off spectacular saves to preserve a clean sheet. Cape Verde’s will heavily rely on his organizational leadership and shot-stopping ability. If Vozinha can replicate his opening-day magic in Miami, Cape Verde might just be able to pull off another historic result.

New Zealand vs. Egypt

Player to Watch

Elijah Just

Elijah Just

New Zealand

Midfielder · New Zealand

Elijah Just introduced himself to many fans watching New Zealand's opening match, scoring in both the 7th and 54th minutes to secure a crucial point for the All Whites. Just’s clever movement off the ball, raw pace, and clinical finishing will be tested heavily against the Egyptian backline. If his teammates can supply him with service, Just has the form to score again.

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup

All World Cup matches air on FOX and FS1, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

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