How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Spain, Belgium, More
Day 11 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup features four pivotal Group G and Group H matchups, all carrying enormous weight after a first matchday that saw every single opener end in a draw. Spain, fresh off a surprising 0-0 stalemate with Cape Verde, looks to get on the board against Saudi Arabia in Atlanta. Belgium, after being held 1-1 by Egypt, meets a resilient Iran side that battled to a 2-2 draw with New Zealand. In the day's final two matches, Uruguay needs a win over Cape Verde after drawing 1-1 with Saudi Arabia, while New Zealand and Egypt (both in search of their first World Cup victory) square off in Vancouver. All four matches air on FOX or FS1 and stream live on FOX One.
World Cup Schedule for Sunday, June 21
Spain vs. Saudi Arabia
- Time: Noon ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One
- Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Player to Watch
The Barcelona prodigy came off the bench in the opening match, but even he wasn't able to get one past Cape Verde's Vozinha. Expected to step into the starting lineup on Sunday, Yamal brings the elite vision, pace, and creativity La Roja desperately needs to unlock a stubborn Saudi defense.
Belgium vs. Iran
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One
- Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
Player to Watch
The Napoli midfielder remains the heartbeat of Belgium's creative engine. After a tightly contested opener where Egypt successfully crowded his passing lanes, De Bruyne will look to get on the scoresheet in Los Angeles, whether its scoring or assisting.
USA ADVANCES🚨🇺🇸 FIFA World Cup Now reacts to USA's 2-0 win over Australia ⚽️
Uruguay vs. Cape Verde
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One
- Venue: Miami Stadium, Miami, FL
Player to Watch
The 40-year-old veteran keeper turned back the clock against Spain, pulling off spectacular saves to preserve a clean sheet. Cape Verde’s will heavily rely on his organizational leadership and shot-stopping ability. If Vozinha can replicate his opening-day magic in Miami, Cape Verde might just be able to pull off another historic result.
New Zealand vs. Egypt
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One
- Venue: BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver, BC
Player to Watch
Elijah Just introduced himself to many fans watching New Zealand's opening match, scoring in both the 7th and 54th minutes to secure a crucial point for the All Whites. Just’s clever movement off the ball, raw pace, and clinical finishing will be tested heavily against the Egyptian backline. If his teammates can supply him with service, Just has the form to score again.
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup
All World Cup matches air on FOX and FS1, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.
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