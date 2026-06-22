How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Argentina, France, More

Match Day 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup rolls on Monday with four more group stage matches, led by a heavyweight clash in Group J between Argentina and Austria in Dallas. Lionel Messi, who has already electrified the tournament with three goals in the opening round, looks to push the defending favorites atop their group, while Kylian Mbappé and France face Iraq in Philadelphia in a game France needs to lock up Group I. Norway's Erling Haaland, who has two goals in the tournament, takes on Senegal in New Jersey, and Algeria battles Jordan in the Bay Area in a late-night FS1 contest. All four matches air on FOX or FS1 and stream live on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Monday, June 22

Argentina vs. Austria

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Dallas Stadium, Dallas, TX

Argentina and Austria are the only two teams in Group J that won their opening matches, meaning this Dallas showdown has first place on the line. Messi has been the tournament's most dangerous player through one round, and Austria has shown it can match up against top competition after rolling to victory in its opener. The winner takes a commanding lead in Group J heading into the final matchday.

France vs. Iraq

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, PA

France heads to Philadelphia with three points already secured and Mbappé leading one of the tournament's most feared attacks. Iraq is coming off a loss in its Group I opener and needs to show it can compete against the European powerhouse. A France win would secure a spot in the round of 32 before the final group game.

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Norway vs. Senegal

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium, New York/New Jersey

Norway enters with three points and Haaland already scored two goals, while Senegal is in must-win territory after falling in its opener. Group I is wide open at the top with both France and Norway at three points, and a Senegal win here could make the group's final matchday a three-team race.

Jordan vs. Algeria

Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, San Francisco Bay Area, CA

Both Jordan and Algeria are looking for their first points of the tournament after dropping their respective Group J openers. Algeria enters as the heavy favorite and needs a result to stay within striking distance of Argentina and Austria at the top of the group. Jordan has shown resilience in qualifying but faces a steep challenge on the Bay Area pitch.

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup

All World Cup matches air on FOX and FS1, with every game streaming live and on demand on FOX One.