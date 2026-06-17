FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
New Zealand vs. Egypt: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Published Jun. 21, 2026 9:01 a.m. ET
New Zealand and Egypt meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET from BC Place Vancouver.
New Zealand drew their opening match with Iran 2-2, with midfielder Elijah Just scoring both goals. Egypt also drew their opener with Belgium 1-1, with Emam Ashour finding the net.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch New Zealand vs. Egypt
- When: Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET
- Where: BC Place Vancouver, Vancouver, BC
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
New Zealand’s Elijah Just scores his second goal to take lead vs Iran | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
New Zealand vs. Egypt Odds
New Zealand World Cup Schedule
- June 21: Watch New Zealand vs Egypt - BC Place Vancouver (9 p.m. ET)
- June 26: Watch New Zealand vs Belgium - BC Place Vancouver (11 p.m. ET)
Egypt World Cup Schedule
- June 21: Watch New Zealand vs Egypt - BC Place Vancouver (9 p.m. ET)
- June 26: Watch Egypt vs Iran - Seattle Stadium (11 p.m. ET)
Learn more about New Zealand vs. Egypt and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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