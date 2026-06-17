FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch New Zealand vs. Egypt
FIFA Men's World Cup

New Zealand vs. Egypt: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Jun. 21, 2026 9:01 a.m. ET

New Zealand and Egypt meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET from BC Place Vancouver.

New Zealand drew their opening match with Iran 2-2, with midfielder Elijah Just scoring both goals. Egypt also drew their opener with Belgium 1-1, with Emam Ashour finding the net.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch New Zealand vs. Egypt

New Zealand’s Elijah Just scores his second goal to take lead vs Iran | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

New Zealand’s Elijah Just scores his second goal to take lead vs Iran | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Elijah Just scored his second goal of game that gave New Zealand a 2-1 lead vs Iran.

New Zealand vs. Egypt Odds

New Zealand World Cup Schedule

Egypt World Cup Schedule

Learn more about New Zealand vs. Egypt and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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