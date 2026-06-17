France vs. Iraq: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

France and Iraq meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Monday, June 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET from Philadelphia Stadium.

France won their opening match, 3-1, with Kylian Mbappé scoring twice, including a brace that made him France's all-time leading scorer. Bradley Barcola added France's third goal. Iraq lost their opener, conceding four goals while managing one of their own, with Aymen Hussein scoring for the side.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch France vs. Iraq

When: Monday, June 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports

Kylian Mbappé Becomes France's All-Time Leading Goalscorer in the FIFA World Cup™ 🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé became France's all-time leading goalscorer in the FIFA World Cup™ with a brace against Senegal.

France vs. Iraq Odds

France World Cup Schedule

Iraq World Cup Schedule

Learn more about France vs. Iraq and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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