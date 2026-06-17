FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
France vs. Iraq: How to Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Published Jun. 22, 2026 5:11 a.m. ET
France and Iraq meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup second group stage match on Monday, June 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET from Philadelphia Stadium.
France won their opening match, 3-1, with Kylian Mbappé scoring twice, including a brace that made him France's all-time leading scorer. Bradley Barcola added France's third goal. Iraq lost their opener, conceding four goals while managing one of their own, with Aymen Hussein scoring for the side.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch France vs. Iraq
- When: Monday, June 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, PA
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Kylian Mbappé Becomes France's All-Time Leading Goalscorer in the FIFA World Cup™ 🇫🇷
France vs. Iraq Odds
France World Cup Schedule
- June 22: Watch France vs Iraq - Philadelphia Stadium (5 p.m. ET)
- June 26: Watch Norway vs France - Boston Stadium (3 p.m. ET)
Iraq World Cup Schedule
- June 22: Watch France vs Iraq - Philadelphia Stadium (5 p.m. ET)
- June 26: Watch Senegal vs Iraq - Toronto Stadium (3 p.m. ET)
Learn more about France vs. Iraq and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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