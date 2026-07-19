How Lamine Yamal's Little Brother, Keyne, Celebrated Spain's World Cup Win

Lamine Yamal's little brother, Keyne, emerged as a winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup well before Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in Sunday's final. Now, he gets to celebrate like a champion.

Keyne, 3, joined his brother and the rest of the Spanish team on the pitch at New York New Jersey Stadium following the victory. His celebration produced several potential viral moments, as he did earlier in the tournament. Following Spain's victory over Belgium in the quarterfinals, Keyne made several funny faces as his older brother watched him on the Jumbotron.

So, as the Yamal family celebrated Spain's win, here are some of Keyne's top moments during the celebration.

Lamine Yemel embraced his brother, Keyne, during Spain's World Cup celebration. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Lamine Yemel embraced his brother, Keyne, during Spain's World Cup celebration. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Keyne Yamal celebrated with some of the children of Spain players during Spain's World Cup title celebration. (Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Lamine Yemel celebrated Spain's win with his brother, Keyne. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Lamine Yemel celebrated Spain's win with his brother, Keyne. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Keyne, Lamine Yamal's little brother, kicked a soccer ball during Spain's celebration. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Keyne, Lamine Yamal's little brother, kicked a soccer ball during Spain's celebration. (Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Lamine Yemel embraced his brother, Keyne, during Spain's World Cup celebration. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Lamine Yemel embraced his brother, Keyne, during Spain's World Cup celebration. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal's little brother celebrated with several people following SPain's World Cup win.(Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal's little brother embraced the pitch during Spain's World Cup celebration. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal's little brother tried on a baseball hat during Spain's celebration. (Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal's little brother tried on a baseball hat during Spain's celebration. (Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal's little brother played with a soccer ball during Spain's World Cup celebration. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal's little brother played with a soccer ball during Spain's World Cup celebration. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal's little brother played with a soccer ball during Spain's World Cup celebration. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal's little brother played with a soccer ball during Spain's World Cup celebration. (Photo by Steph Chambers - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal's little brother, Keyne, tried on a police officer's hat during the celebration. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal's little brother, Keyne, tried on a police officer's hat during the celebration. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal embraced his little brother during Spain's World Cup celebration. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Keyne, the little brother of Lamine Yamal, celebrated Spain's World Cup victory with the kids of his brother's teammates. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mikel Oyarzabal celebrated Spain's World Cup victory with Keyne. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Mikel Oyarzabal celebrated Spain's World Cup victory with Keyne. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 19: Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates with his little brother Keyne after the team's victory following the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal embraced his brother, Keyne, following Spain's World Cup win. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal's little brother, Keyne, roamed the field at New York New Jersey following Spain's World Cup celebration. (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal's little brother, Keyne, roamed the field at New York New Jersey following Spain's World Cup celebration. (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal embraced his brother, Keyne, following Spain's World Cup win.(Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)