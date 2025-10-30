Super Bowl-Winning Kicker Offers To Help Harry Kane Achieve His NFL Dream

In partnership with

A Super Bowl champion has offered to help Harry Kane achieve his NFL dream of becoming a kicker in American football. Kane is shining for Bayern Munich having maintained his flying start to the season with a brace against FC Koln in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday night. However, the England captain has made no secret of his love and desire to play in the NFL one day.

'I love it, so I would love to give it a go'

Kane recently made history by becoming the fastest player to score 100 goals for a team in Europe's top five leagues. And while he continues to shine for the Bavarian powerhouse, the 32-year-old has previously stated that trying to become an American football kicker was "always something that is in the back of my mind".

"I know it will be a lot of hard work. I'm not expecting to just rock up and start kicking field goals. It would be a lot of practice," Kane said in 2023. "The NFL is something I've been following for about 10 years now. I love it, so I would love to give it a go."

Football journalist Henry Winter has also speculated that Kane would one day go on to play American football when he retires. Ahead of Kane's 100th-cap earning match for England, Winter speculated about what the future may hold for the former Spurs man.

"If I was taking a punt, as it were, I would say that within three years he'll be a kicker in the NFL. He's talked about it, he's big mates with Tom Brady, and it has been done before," Winter said last year.

'He would do fantastic'

And one Super Bowl champion has offered to help make Kane's dream a reality. Dustin Colquitt was part of the Super Bowl winning Kansas City squad in 2020 having followed in his father's footsteps to become an NFL punter.

Colquitt spent 15 years with the Chiefs, but grew up dreaming of playing in the Premier League. Having played football at high school, the 43-year-old remains a huge football fan and believes Kane would "do fantastic" if he tried his luck in American football.

When asked if Kane could become an NFL kicker by BBC Sport, Colquitt said: "Absolutely, if he focused on it. He would do fantastic. I've seen some of his finishing skills.

"I would love to actually work with him just because I love soccer, and his excitement. He's seeking this out - that's part of the fibre of his being, that he wants to try this NFL thing."

'When he's ready, I'm ready'

A punter's job is incredibly important for an NFL kicker as the former holds the ball in place for the latter. As such, Kane would need an experienced punter in order to achieve his dream of playing American football professionally.

"The guy that holds for those field goals, that is extremely important - knowing where the laces [on the ball] are, if you've got wind," Colquitt added. "So when he's ready, I'm ready."

In 2021, Kane told The Overlap that the kicks an NFL kicker makes are "almost the equivalent to a penalty kick". "A lot of people can score penalties in training or kick it a long way, but can you do it under pressure when the moment's big, when the game's on the line?" Kane told Gary Neville.

"That aspect is the bit where maybe I have a bit of an advantage over some younger people coming through."

Kane wouldn't be the first footballer to play in NFL

Kane's hopes of playing American football are boosted in that a number of former footballers have made the transition from professional football to the NFL. Former footballer Toni Fritsch previously quit football at 26, while the Austrian received a 1972 Super Bowl ring despite being injured.

Former Tottenham and England striker Clive Allen was 35 when he tried his lucky with the London Monarchs in 1997. Current NFL kickers Brandon Aubrey, Harrison Butker and Cairo Santos have all played football in the past.

Kane is currently contracted to Bayern until 2027 but has been linked with a Premier League return in recent weeks.